The evacuation of employees is underway at the National Bank after a bomb threat was received this morning at an email address, MKD.mk reported. This is the first bomb threat in the central bank, and this is the first threat to an institution that is not educational, that is, in the past weeks there were bomb threats in schools.

Today, around 10:10 am, the National Bank reported that a threat about an explosive device was sent to an electronic address. Necessary measures for safe evacuation were immediately taken and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the case, said the Ministry of Interior.