This morning many students could not log in to the national online learning platform www.schools.mk.

The parents of the students from the smaller classes say that first, it doesn’t accept the password, and then the system will crash.

The Ministry of Education and Science previously informed that the national online learning platform is already available for all users and it has video tutorials and manuals, but also other contents, which, as the Government informed if followed carefully, guide users across the platform in a simple and easy manner.