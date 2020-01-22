Five national TV stations affiliated with the MMA (Macedonian Media Association) have begun boycotting the activities of ministers and the government.

Yesterday they put down the cameras and did not record the press conference of the Minister of Transport and Communications, Goran Sugareski.

At the same time, national broadcasters have not aired press conferences of ministers for two days.

TV stations have taken this radical step because of unfulfilled pledges of help through the ministry of culture, but also because of the bad attitude of the government and the “Minister of Propaganda” Robert Popovski toward journalists.