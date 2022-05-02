The nationalist celebration in Slupcane, where the Albanian DUI party honored its NLA/UCK terrorist faction, was a parade of triumphant chest-thumping by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Ahmeti bragged that Macedonia can’t exist without his party and will have no future without DUI/UCK.
The National Liberation Army is an inseparable part of the history of this country, Ahmeti insisted, as he and party officials toured the 20 meters high tower with a large Albanian eagle on top.
Top Government officials Artan Grubi and Kreshnik Bekteshi flanked Ahmeti, as did Parliament Speaker and former commander in the NLA Talat Xhaferi.
