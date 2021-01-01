The baby Angel, born premature in a poor family in Skopje’s Lisice, is in the thoughs of the country this New Year.

Doctors are still working to determine his exact condition, as he continues to suffer after being born in the 27th week of pregnancy. Through it all, his family struggles with its poor financial condition.

Angel is our angel, and will get through this. He motivates us to fight even harder in the New Year, said opposition leder Hristijan Mickoski in a social media message who visited the family shortly before the holiday.