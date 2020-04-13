A 61-hour nationwide lockdown which was imposed in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus has ended early on Monday. The weekday curfew resumes Monday as last week from 4 pm to 5 am on Tuesday.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Sunday that the government at its session today is to decide on extension of the ban on movement during upcoming Easter holiday, i.e. the curfew to be in place from 4 pm on Friday to 5 am on Tuesday.

