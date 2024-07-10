Ahead of the NATO Summit marking the 75th anniversary of the Alliance, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and the U.S. Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) hosted the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Washington on Tuesday. This event gathered speakers of parliaments from NATO member countries along with the heads and deputy heads of their respective delegations.

High-level delegations from 23 member countries and Ukraine were in attendance, showcasing the strong commitment of these parliaments to global security and the promotion of Atlantic values.

The Summit was inaugurated by NATO PA Acting President Congressman Gerry Connolly, head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO PA Congressman Michael Turner, and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk. In their opening remarks, they emphasized the war in Ukraine and the need for increased alliance support in providing military aid, technical expertise, medical equipment, and energy sector reconstruction for Ukraine, as stated in a press release from the Parliament.

Delegations discussed current security challenges, national interests, and necessary adjustments.

Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, underscored the importance of NATO’s open-door policy, meeting the 2% GDP defense spending target, and fostering regional and global stability. He also highlighted the need for a strong partnership with the European Union to enhance NATO’s strategic complementarity and stressed the significant role of parliaments and parliamentarians.

The German Marshall Fund, in collaboration with Boeing, hosted a working breakfast for Summit participants in honor of NATO’s 75th anniversary. This event underscored the critical role of think tanks and analytical institutions in supporting global security and defense initiatives, providing intellectual backing for NATO’s activities.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Congressman Michael Turner also hosted a reception at the U.S. Congress for the Summit participants. The reception was attended by NATO PA Acting President Gerry Connolly and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who highlighted the unwavering support for Ukraine and the contributions of allied and partner countries in maintaining global security.

Mile Talevski, Acting head of the Parliament’s Delegation to the NATO PA, also attended the event.

The Summit aims to reinforce NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities while enhancing the Alliance’s commitment to protecting shared democratic values.