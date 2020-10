NATO Allies will deliver on Friday 60 ventilators to Macedonia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation from the NATO Trust Fund, worth 1.4 million euros, will be received by the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani and the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.

Ministers Sekerinska, Osmani and Filipce are set to give statements to the media after receiving the donation, the Ministry of Defense said.