On the hearing dedicated to the closing statements, Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska surprised the court and the defense with an announcement that she is revising the charges in the April 27th trial.

There is still no clarity over what the revised charges will be. The defense protested this move by the prosecutor, who is one of the top loyalists of the Zaev regime.

The trial is directed against former Speaker Trajko Veljanoski and other top officials of the previous, VMRO-DPMNE led Government, who are charged over the 2017 incident in the Parliament.