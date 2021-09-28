A total of 1,619,857 persons, 503,491 households and 711,695 apartments were counted until yesterday in Macedonia’s 2021 Population and Housing Census, according to the State Statistical Office on Monday.

198.589 citizens who live abroad have submitted their applications online so far.

Today is the 24rd day of the 2021 Census and there are still three days of census activities to go.

In addition to their homes, citizens can register at certain locations in their municipalities opened by the State Statistical Office.