During his visit to Prilep, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that in 2025, almost a billion EUR will be invested in infrastructure, from the major highway projects, to the 250 million EUR worth of local roads and water lines.

We have quadrupled the speed of implementation of the highways between Prilep and Bitola, where 850 of 1,300 privately owned properties have already been settled and the army is working on mining the route. There are issues at the section toward the Kafasan border crossing with Albania, where a portion of the route goes through an area protected by UNESCO, Mickoski said.

He put the estimate of the total infrastructure investments planned for 2025 at 50.5 billion denars (1 EUR = 61 denars).