As of today, all citizens of Macedonia are allowed to enter Bulgaria by presenting a valid Covid-19 vaccine certificate a certificate of recovery, together with a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. A negative PCR test is also mandatory for minors aged between 12 and18 years, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that after the intensive communication between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, the competent institutions of Bulgaria have made a new decision for our citizens to be able to enter Bulgaria. Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation, Macedonia continues to be in the so-called red zone, but the latest decision removes entry restrictions for non-essential travel.