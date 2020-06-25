The European Commission (EC) is still “finalizing” the negotiating frameworks for Macedonia and Albania. European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi stated several times that the negotiating frameworks will be presented in June, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported on Thursday.

EC Spokesperson Ana Pisonero told today’s press briefing that “the European Commission is still working on the texts of the drafts of the negotiating frameworks.”

“We are currently finalizing the documents. I cannot give you a date when they when they will be presented. It’s clear that our aim is to be able to do it as soon as possible,” Pisonero said.

Negotiating frameworks have been announced by the European Commission since the beginning of June. The EC informed that the negotiating frameworks will not be available to the public, only a statement will be issued. These draft texts will need to be presented to the Council of the EU and later on to adopt them.

According to the Council’s agenda, they are not expected to be on the agenda this summer, as the EU budget is to be intensively discussed in the coming weeks.