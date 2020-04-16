As Macedonia nears the number of 1.000 coronavirus patients, and Negotino became the latest city to have its first confirmed case.

So far, 11 cities were affected by the disease, with most of the patients registered in the capital Skopje and in Kumanovo, with 339 and 262 cases respectively.

Some of the smaller cities were spared until now, but yesterday two cases were confirmed in Negotino. Other smaller places that have a few cases include Radovis with 4 patients, Kavadarci with three, Kriva Palanka with 4 and Krusevo with three. Strumica, for a sizable city, has only two confirmed cases so far. The virus long avoided Kicevo too, but as of last week it has one confirmed case.