With the team of experts we are working on a new, huge package of economic measures to support the economy, businesses, workers and citizens, to repair the economic consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday on TV 21’s “Click Plus” show.

But his interview sparked a backlash and, unexpectedly, raised many unclear questions. The most important of them is – in what capacity does Zaev speak and promise?

Macedonia has a prime minister, an interim, but still it has one, and his name is not Zoran Zaev. At the moment Zaev is only the president of a political party, which as one of the two biggest has the right and should suggest and propose measures that will help in these difficult moments.

But Zaev is not the one to order especially when there is an interim government and the Chief Coordination Crisis team to provide full coordination regarding the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus, as he is not part of either body.

Zaev can promise these measures only if SDSM provides them.

During the interview, Zaev did not stop with the economic measures, but in the role of a governor announced that there will be a shift in the payment of loans and suspension of enforcement by executors.

The creator and implementer of the monetary policy is the National Bank, which Zaev is also not part of. They have not yet envisaged such measures. So far, there has been no reaction from the banks, and no initiative on their part to deliver on these promises.