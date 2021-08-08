Several ceremonies to mark the 20th anniversary of the Karpalak ambush will be held on Sunday in Prilep, the hometown of the ten soldiers killed in the incident that took place on the Skopje – Tetovo highway in 2001.

This year too, neither the Prime Minister, nor the Minister of Defense, nor the President will pay respects and lay flowers at the memorial plaque in Karpalak, on the Skopje – Tetovo highway, nor in front of the monument dedicated to the fallen Macedonian soldiers in Prilep. Instead they will send Parliament delegations.