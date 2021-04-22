In an interview with TV Kanal 5, the President of the Skopje City Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, Vladimir Neloski presented a document with which the market inspectorate came out in defense of the Mayor of the Municipality of Centar Sasa Bogdanovic. According to the document, he was a guest at the hotel. But, Neloski asked how it is possible for him to sit in the hotel after 20 pm, and to check into the hotel at midnight. Did the market inspectorate deliberately come up with such a document by checking in Bogdanovic so that he is a guest at the hotel and not be held accountable for violating the coronavirus restrictions.

When did you check into the hotel, Mr. Bogdanovic,? You said at 6 pm. Now someone is lying. Is the mayor or the director of the market inspectorate or the hotel lying? The official report stating the time Bogdanovic checked in says that it was on April 20, 2021 at 00:00. This means that someone here is lying. We are even considering filing criminal charges for forgery. Because with that document, the market inspectorate came out in defense of Bogdanovic, said Neloski.