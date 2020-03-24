At Tuesday’s “Live Chat” panel discussion, VMRO-DPMNE’s Vladimir Neloski said he was disappointed with the government-proposed economic measures because the state reaction was too slow.

The government announced loans with low interest rates, but in my opinion this is not a measure as those loans will have to be repaid by the companies. That was 5 or 6 days ago, and two days ago we had a bigger announcement of a dozen measures related to the economy. But unfortunately two days have passed since the announcement of those measures, and we still have nothing. The business sector needs serious measures, with the help of the state, to withstand the impact of the coronavirus. The private sector is currently on its knees. And by reducing public administration to the minimum wage , SDSM and Zoran Zaev will somehow put the public administration on its knees too. So I think if there is a cut in public administration wages, it should not be more than 10 percent. And the private sector should be supported by the state by covering 50 percent of the gross wages of the affected companies. Otherwise, with these measures proposed by the government, I think the economy will fall to its knees, Neloski said, adding that the government should implement the measures proposed by VMRO-DPMNE.

