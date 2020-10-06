VMRO-DPMNE proposed measures for the caterers that you SDSM and the government did not accept. So we have proposed that all caterers and those who are not covered by the corona crisis, but are economically crippled by the pandemic, be exempt from company tax in 2019 and 2020. Also, the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE was that the company taxes are not forcibly collected from the city of Skopje, as is the case today. The set of measures, now the fourth in a row, gives minor results and the economic situation is catastrophic and the worst in the Balkans. Not to mention the health situation, Vladimir Neloski from VMRO-DPMNE told Darko Kaevski on the “Samo vistina” show on Kanal 5 TV.

