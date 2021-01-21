The Parliament is set to hold a continuation of the 29th session, at which it is expected to vote on the census bill, in a shortened procedure.

The debate on the bill in the Parliament, which should enable the census to be conducted in the country after 19 years, ended on January 15. It was then announced that the vote on the law will take place at the continuation of this session, which will be additionally scheduled.

Apart from the ruling coalition, support for the law was announced by the Albanian opposition, the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa, while the opposition VMRO-DPMNE is against the bill, announcing that it will seek its annulment by filing an initiative to collect signatures.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said yesterday that SDSM and other coalition partners, including DUI, remain fully committed to the successful conduct of the census. He hopes that the census bill will be adopted in the Parliament very soon, and said the behavior of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE as ridiculous, irresponsible and unreasonable.