MP Antonio Milososki published Sunday a new audio bomb from the headquarters of VMRO-DPMNE in which can be heard the voice of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who completely orchestrates the decisions of former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and the Supreme Court.

The audio tape reveals that there is a mafia connection between the Supreme Court, the SPO and Katica Janeva and arrangements to drop the cases. Zaev also mentions the escapes of businessman Sead Kocan, and then of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

Former PM Zoran Zaev admits to agreeing with former Chairman of the Supreme Court Jovo to drop cases led by former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. One of the ways to do that was through the SPO law, and if it did not happen, Zaev says the decision of the Supreme Court will be passed.

He points out that Janeva knows all the time that it should be that way and that is how she acted in her work.

Full text from the audio tape

Z.Z.; At the moment when that happens, Katica knows what actions to take, with a lot of patience, and we run the whole process. She knows that the Supreme Court will make such a decision. They can’t do anything without Zaev…

Z.Z.; I told them wait, you will see a decision by the Supreme Court, and there, the Supreme Court decision happened. The law on SPO we are negotiating, we negotiated until late. If we reach ana agreement it will soon come to an end; if we fail to agree it will end in a delay but it will end; the Supreme Court’s decision has been made.

Z.Z.; What happens in law, when there is material evidence provided on the basis of unauthorized and inadmissible tapes, the tapes are already inadmissible and the provided material evidence falls, and where it falls cases get closed, it is like a verdict rendered, they not get.

Z.Z.; What’s important? Katica knows it, knows it from the beginning, .. it means me with Jovo Vangelovski, he was one of the three judges in the Supreme Court, there were three others in the Court of Appeal, who should have fallen for the escape of Seat Kocan and the escape of this (Gruevski); and Jovo was returned, I calmed down and I agreed with Jove. It is true we were close, we are close, I am such a man, first I do not always believe that I should not, I have always believed.

Z.Z.; This is a political battle between the VMRO and the SDS, and this is where it should stop, that why the talks are being held, they have crossed the limit. Knowing all that is going on, Katica acts in that way, she knows that case will be dropped. She knows that even if she does not want to, she helps, means there is no way back, she is in the process now.

Z.Z.; I have defended Jovo in public and eaten… The whole public knew that the government is behind the Supreme Court; The Supreme Court cannot run it alone.