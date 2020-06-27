A new audio leak reveals suspicions that the crime involving senior SDSM officials, specifically former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskoski, goes beyond the country’s borders. The audio leak involves a conversation between Serbian tycoon Miodrag Davidovic Daka and Zoran Mileski Kiceec, who says he was sent directly by Zoran Zaev.

The conversation published on YouTube begins with Zoran Mileski telling tycoon Davidovic Daka to go to Zoran Zaev and that he has organized everything. Later it was learned that Daka and Zaev had direct meetings, but also that 300 thousand euros were paid.

Zoran Mileski: I was with him (Zoran Zaev), he said you know about Daka, he comes here all the time, I have organized everything… With Raskoski, do you keep him under control? And I said YES! And he told me “you’re doing this well, I’m doing this for you”.

Then Mileski reminds Daka that he made a promise to the Secretary General of the Government and a close associate of Zaev, Raskoski, that he was there if needed to get some job in relation to the name referendum done.



Obviously, Davidovic Daka is dissatisfied because he feels played by Zoran Zaev and Raskoski because he did not get what he wanted even though he paid money.

Businessman Davidovic Daka says: I know those tricks of yours, I gave you 300 thousand euros and 2000 square meters, the job is not done, what else do you want. I paid you (referring to Kiceec) and I have nothing to do with you. To which Mileski replies that he was dealing with Raskoski now.

Zoran Kiceec begs Daka to take him to Zoran Zaev and Raskoski, to which he refuses because he feels played because they have not fulfilled their obligations to him even though he paid 300 thousand euros in cash.

Miroslav Davidovic Daka: “I gave you a lot of money, what do you want more, you’re just fooling around, you’re making me a fool.”

Miroslav Daka tells Kiceec “Zaev said that he is doing this for you”, which practically confirms that Zaev is deeply involved in this criminal network, writes Infomax.

Then Kiceec replies in conformation and adds that because of him Zaev received Daka.

The conversation reveals that Zaev used the money received from Miroslav Daka to engineer the referendum.

I do not want to go to Zaev to pay him again to pay for the referendum, says Daka.

The conversation ends with Kiceec saying that he will go to Zaev to tell him to continue the dealings with Daka himself.

Source: Infomax