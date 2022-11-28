Kovacevski’s government is dysfunctional because it is detached from reality. In conditions of severe economic crisis and poverty, citizens and entities are burdened with higher prices for the services of the Real Estate Cadastre Agency. With the new tariff list of the cadastre, which was approved by the Kovacevski government, the prices of the services have increased by 100, 200 and even 500%, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.
New blow to citizens’ pockets, the more expensive prices of Cadastre services are to cover uneconomical management
Macedonia News
