Kovacevski’s government is dysfunctional because it is detached from reality. In conditions of severe economic crisis and poverty, citizens and entities are burdened with higher prices for the services of the Real Estate Cadastre Agency. With the new tariff list of the cadastre, which was approved by the Kovacevski government, the prices of the services have increased by 100, 200 and even 500%, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

If until now 750 denars were paid for obtaining the data required for the preparation of a geodetic survey, with the increase the amount will be 1,552 denars; if the right to register an apartment used to cost 300 denars, now it is 1,200 denars; if the property document cost 180 denars, now it is 250 denars.

This is a blow to the citizens, to cover the uneconomical operation of the Cadastre Agency. Will more expensive services save Cadastre from bankruptcy, an institution that spent 50 million euros from the Budget and 10 million euros in donations over the past 5 years? Where did this money go when there are no reforms or a better system?

The government of SDS and Kovacevski are champions in ruining state companies, agencies, and institutions and turning them into losers. Citizens pay dearly for their wasteful working and criminal activities, stressed the opposition party.