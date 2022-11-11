New bomb threats at four schools Macedonia 11.11.2022 / 10:41 Four Skopje schools have reported receiving bomb threats via email Friday morning. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that measures have been taken for the safe evacuation of schools and anti-terror checks are underway. bomb threats Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 03.11.2022 Nikola Nikolovski victim of the Macedonian “Process” Macedonia News Pendarovski to participate in Paris Peace Forum HIF to urgently publish the reports on the work of the Clinics, otherwise everything looks like a circus Osmani pays visit to Latvia Mickoski: Arsovska constantly creates conflicts, it is obvious that she is the problem Mickoski: We need to put the Bulgarian demands before our voters Constitutional Court will review the work of the controversial Bulgarian clubs in Ohrid and Bitola Politically appointed heads of the air traffic control are destroying the hiring selection process to rig it in favor of their own children Macedonia again sent military aid to Ukraine: Here’s what’s in the loaded train .
Comments are closed for this post.