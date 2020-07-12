A new audio leak has been published on YouTube featuring the voice of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. From the conversation we can conclude that Zoran Zaev enters the racketeering scheme and instead of Vasko Dimiskov, the money from the racket ends up with him.

At one time, this Vasko appeared, Dimiskova’s brother. He gave me advice, what can I do, he is asking for money, so he will say 6 million euros, 6 million euros, I say okay, I am getting involved in this job, says Zaev.

At the debate with the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, Zoran Zaev stated that he did not know the lawyer Vasil Dimishkov, and in the leak we can hear that he knew him very well.

I do not know him, I am sure, said Zaev.

In one of the previous leaks allegedly featuring the voice of the lawyer Vasil Dimiskov, the brother of judge Vesna Dimiskova, who is considered very close to Zoran Zaev, he is as asking for 6 million euros in exchange for a businessman to be released.

Give 6 million euros and we will finish the job, says Vasil Dimiskov.

In the conversation with an unknown person, he says that he will try to reduce the amount, even though it is large.

They told me (Vice Zaev directly and Zoran Zaev) but I need to talk them again, I will reduce it, they went crazy, I did not expect to ask so much.

Orce’s wife, Ana Kamceva, in her testimony in the “Racket” case confirmed that Dimiskov demanded 6 million euros.

In his testimony, the lawyer said that he had asked them for that amount to refuse them because he knew that in that case his sister Vesna would have to be exempted from the “Empire” case.