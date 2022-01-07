Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will visit Macedonia on January 18th. Speaking before the Parliament, where he was asked by former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, Petkov said that during the visit he will defend the position agreed by the four coalition partners and will push for expanding he talks with Macedonia to several other areas besides history – mainly the economy and infrastructure.

With the visit on January 18th we show that good neighborly relations are the fundamental principle of our relations with the Republic of Macedonia. I hope that our Government will show results, Petkov said.

It is possible that by then the SDSM – DUI coalition will be able to put in place a new Government, led by new SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski, and that Petkov will be the first leader to meet with Kovacevski in his new capacity.