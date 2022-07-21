A new case in which another car was set on fire early this morning was reported in Prilep.

The Municipality says that the burning of cars does not stop by accident or on purpose, and this time the car of the head of the Department of Urbanism in the Municipality of Prilep was “targeted”.

This is an attempt to disrupt the security situation in Prilep again. The Municipality and the Council of the Municipality of Prilep have been demanding responsibility from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and its Prilep department for several months. But it seems that after all the appeals from the mayor and councilors, the central government and competent institutions remain deaf and leave the citizens of Prilep to fear for their safety and the safety of their property every night, the Municipality says.