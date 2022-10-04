New vandalism and theft of monuments in the city. The young heroine Nevena Georgieva – Dunja, which was located in the yard of the school that bears her name in the Skopje Kisela Voda municipality has been stolen and the tiles on which the monument was placed are also damaged.

The monument of the heroine of the National Liberation War Nevena Georgieva – Dunja was installed in December 2019, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the foundation of this primary school. It was a new monument after the previous one was also stolen in 2016.

Recently, the president of the state, Stevo Pendarovski, awarded a posthumous award to Nevena Georgieva – Dunja, which was received by her family members.