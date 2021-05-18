A new strain of the coronavirus is spreading among the African immigrants in Athens. Greek media are reporting that the strain is similar to the Nigerian strain, and is easily spreadable.
Nearly ten percent of the about 830 newly confirmed cases in Greece were from this new strain. Macedonian tourists are being warned about this – Greece just reopened its border with Macedonia after a year of lockdown and thousands of Macedonian citizens have flocked there since day one.
Comments are closed for this post.