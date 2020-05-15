Witness Stefan Mladenovski in his testimony, among other things, said that everything was coordinated by Ninja and the storming of Parliament happened on his order. Mladenovski did not mention anywhere that the protests and events were organized by a political party, and it is indicative that Vilma Ruskovska did not ask additional questions in that direction, probably aware that to prove her allegations from the indictment she will have to rely on the “pillar of her case”, Aleksandar Vasilevski Ninja.

Exactly yesterday, the information emerged that Ninja was summoned by Ruskoska for questioning at the prosecution and was brought there from the prison from Stip where he is serving the 8-year prison sentence he received at the trial for “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order”, a sentence of 2 years below the minimum. At the time, the public speculated that Ninja was given such a sentence below the minimum because he was “filling in the gaps in Ruskoska’s indictment.”

Judge Dobrila Kacarska, in a huge part of her verdict, also relies on what Aleksandar Vasilevski Ninja said. Ninja has a history of being a “witness-collaborator” with the prosecution and the court, for which he received significantly smaller sentences for the crimes he is charged with.