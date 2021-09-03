Petre Silegov was caught in crime. Silegov’s luxury building in Skopje Karpos is illegal construction. Silegov does not have a building permit, if he had, Silegov would have shown it by now, but also his accomplice in the crime Stefan Bogoev, Naum Stoilkovski, spokesman for VMRO-DPMNE said at Friday’s press conference,

He called on them to show the permit if they have it, as well as the detailed urban plan according to which the permit would be issued.

Silegov does not have a permit and that is why he runs away from the topic, Stefan Bogoev also runs away, all the kidnapped SDSM runs away. Silegov breaks the law, but Bogoev also breaks the law by protecting Silegov. Ladies and Gentlemen, SDSM protects the urban mafia. The City of Skopje and the Municipality of Karpos must IMMEDIATELY stop the construction of the family building of Petre Silegov and start the demolition process, without delay. If they do not stop this violence of Silegov, SDSM, Bogoev will prove that they are part of the urban mafia. Nobody in the neighborhood where Silegov lives and where he builds the family building in this urban quarter called Z 04, can’t have a house higher than 8.8 meters, ie ground floor, floor and attic. Only Silegov illegally adds two whole floors. Violently, by abusing power, Silegov devalues the property of his neighbors, devalues the labor of those who honestly build and are engaged in construction, explained Stoilkovski.

The spokesman pointed out that in this quarter, in this area and a very attractive part of the city only Silegov is building a four-storey building without a permit.