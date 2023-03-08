VMRO-DPMNE will reveal additional details in the scandal involving the oversight of the major Bechtel highway contract that is being signed today for 1.3 billion EUR.

The opposition party was focused on the consortium selected to oversee the project, for 22 million EUR, and will have the power to report (or not) violations in the quality of construction or the quantity of materials used. One of the companies in the oversight consortium, Eptisa, was already blacklisted by the Government for unethical behavior.

Another, Elektra Solutions, owned by Andon Ampov, was blamed of Russian ties by Government officials and media outlets affiliated with the Government. “It’s strange that the Government now insists that the Ampov family wins this contract and does oversight on a project worth over a billion EUR. This reeks of corruption”, VMRO-DPMNE said.