Director of the Dermatology Clinic Nina Caca Biljanovska has officially been dismissed, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Thursday’s press conference.

I would like to inform you that a new Director of the Clinic has been appointed. All colleagues, doctors, patients who have been in contact with her are being visited by epidemiologists, no one shows any signs of the disease, said Filipce.

The minister pointed out that the close family members of the infected doctor were in isolation, but that epidemiologists had determined that there was no risk of them being transmitters of the virus. Compared to other family members, no one else showed symptoms of the virus.