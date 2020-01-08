The new European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will visit Macedonia on January 15-16.It will be his first visit since taking office.

Varhelyi is expected to meet with government officials likely to discuss the new methodology proposed by France and the course of reforms in the country, particularly the adoption of the law on public prosecution.

On December 18, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met with Varhelyi in Brussels, presenting the reform plan of the Government to the European Council in March.

The European Commission will release a mini-report on Macedonia and Albania in February, and the new methodology is reportedly expected to be adopted in March.

EU Commissioner Varhelyi said last month that accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania should begin in the spring. He then said the EU should correct the mistake they made in October.