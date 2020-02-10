The National Council for European Integration will hold a session today to present the new methodology for EU enlargement negotiations proposed by the European Commission.

EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar on Friday briefed reporters on the new methodology as a fast track for those who really want to invest.

Credibility, greater political process management, predictability and dynamism are the four principles the new methodology is based on, with which member states will play a greater role in assessing the progress of the negotiating countries.

According to Zbogar, the document provides a good balance between the different views of the member states, those with problems with the enlargement process and those who are major promoters of enlargement.