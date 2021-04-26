Local media from Struga are reporting about a new fire in the reeds along the shore of lake Ohrid.

Similar fires were reported twice in the past months near the village of Kaliste. Such incidents are often started by local developers who want to convert stretches of the shore into beaches. The reeds are important for the protection of the biological diversity of lake Ohrid, which is a unique natural treasure in Macedonia, but is also under attack from overdevelopment.