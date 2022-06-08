The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje issued an Order for conducting an investigation against three persons, the first of whom is suspected of continuing “abuse of official position and authority”, while the other two of “document forgery” and inciting the first suspect to abuse his official position.

In the period from July 2020 to May 2021, the first suspect as an official – officer in the Ministry of Interior – Skopje department, encouraged by the other two, used his official position and authority and intentionally performed several time-related actions that represent multiple performance of the same act. With that, he gained significant property benefit of 174,052 euros for the suspects, the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office informed.

The second and third suspects, in the mentioned period, submitted forged documents for registration of luxury cars, which were concealed and their original identification numbers were changed. The first suspect, without making the necessary checks on the entire documentation, allowed them to register the vehicles and then resell them to third parties.