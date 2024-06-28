In one of its first decisions, the newly elected Government determined that the Interior University of Struga, owned by controversial Mayor Ramiz Merko, will not be allowed to open a medical faculty.

The outgoing DUI led Government allowed its high ranking official Merko to set up this potentially highly lucrative institution, despite the fact that his university is known for its lax standards and Merko was put on a US black list because of his corruption. The suspicious timing of the decision, made just as DUI was about to be pushed out of power, made the decision appear even more suspicious.