President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday received the credentials of the new Greek Ambassador to Macedonia, Roussos Koundouros.

At the ceremony, President Pendarovski said that the relations between the two countries today are characterized by friendship, high level of political dialogue and commitment to the policy of good neighborliness and regional cooperation.

He said he was confident that in the coming period, implementation of specific projects, expected to further boost economic ties, will be top priority.

Ambassador Koundouros stressed that Greece is ready to support our country’s EU accession process and expressed a strong commitment to strengthening the overall bilateral relations, with special emphasis on promoting economic cooperation.