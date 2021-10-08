A new group of 149 Afghan refugees arrived in Macedonia yesterday evening, the Government revealed after reporting from the Infomax news site.

The group is made mainly of employees of George Soros Open Society Foundation in Afghanistan and other international organizations, who fled after the defeat of the NATO backed forces. The Zaev regime has extensive ties to the Soros network, which was heavily invested in Zaev’s 2015 Colored Revolution and his power-grab in Macedonia.

This brings the total number of Afghans housed in Macedonia to about 450. It’s expected that they will remain in Macedonia until other countries, where they have applied for asylum, process their applications.