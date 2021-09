Macedonia

Corona report: 32 deaths in one day, including three patients in their 40-ies

The Healthcare Ministry reported that 32 patients died of coronavirus infection over the past day. The list includes three patients who were in their 40-ies and five in their 50-ies. There were 10 deaths reported in the capital Skopje, four in Strumica and three in Gostivar. The total death toll of the...