Although we are from the same village, I have no personal contact with Ali Ahmeti or anyone else from DUI, said today Islam Abazi, the new head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption.

And after such a statement by Abazi, photos of meetings with senior representatives of DUI began to appear. Albanian-language media Pamfleti immediately denied Abazi by publishing a photo showing him photographed with Nevzat Bejta, a former DUI Gostivar mayor and DUI vice-president. The Albanian language news portal also published a photo with Dilaver Bekteshi, a prosecutor from Kicevo, a prominent member of DUI.

Abazi boasted that he had analyzed criminal cases for serious crime and corruption, but when asked what his analysis was, and why in 20 years of DUI’s rule, no official of the party was criminally prosecuted, he said he did not analyze it. Abazi is a fellow villager of the leader of DUI, but claims that he may have met him once, but has no close ties to him.

Association with those persons is not prohibited. It is indecent in the sense that there is indecent association. We may have met with Ahmeti, but I have no personal contacts, says the newly elected head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Islam Abazi.

Abazi says the DUI leader may have met him, but that’s why he immortalized the friendship in a home atmosphere with his brother Fekri Ahmeti.

Alfa TV published a photo from which it is clearly seen that Abazi is in close correlation with Fekri Ahmeti, smiling and relaxed sitting on a bed apparently in his or the home of the Ahmeti family. But the man does not know that Ali Ahmeti is his brother.