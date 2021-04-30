The Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) announced it will investigate the property report of Pavlina Crvenkovska, who was recently appointed by the Zaev regime as head of the Judicial Council. The Council plays a key role in naming, promoting and removing judges.

The investigation comes after reports that Crvenkovska’s husband, Zoran Crvenkovski, took out a loan of 1.6 million EUR from the Eurostandard Bank and failed to pay it back. The bank collapsed earlier this year after it turned out that its management was giving loans to shell companies linked to the ruling SDSM party, who at one point stopped paying back. Crvenkovski took out the loans through a recycling company he set up, while the couple’s daughter works in the bank.

Crvenkovska claimed that the company went into bankruptcy a year ago, and that her husband severed his ties with the company. Depositors in the Eurostandard Bank, who stand to lose their deposits, insists that this was part of a deliberate scheme to defraud the bank.