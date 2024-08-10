New heatwave begins next week Macedonia 10.08.2024 / 22:17 Another heatwave is expected to begin on Monday. Temperatures will surpass 40 degrees at the highest point during the day. After Wednesday, and especially on Thursday, citizens are warned to expect afternoon thunderstorms. heatwavesummer Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.07.2024 Rain expected in the afternoon Macedonia 30.06.2024 Heatwave will continue until Monday evening Macedonia 19.06.2024 40 degrees from today: Do not go outside unnecessarily, drink plenty of fluids Macedonia News 10 fires put out, 10 remain active VMRO-DPMNE does not support VLEN for a constitutional amendment against the statute of limitations for acts of high corruption Mickoski: In July, Customs Achieves Record Revenue of 12 Billion Denars, While the IRS Collects 13.4 Billion Denars Left-leaning MPs call for a public discussion on the changes to the Urban Planning Law Mickoski: When the loopholes where the people were robbed for years are closed, then the revenues in the budget will grow Jovanovski: Something must fundamentally change in the way those who break the law are punished, firstly the money, and secondly the prison sentence VREDI: DUI protects its past dishonest officers by using the Ohrid Framework Agreement. Should SDSM declare whether it dissociates itself from DUI’s plan for destabilization? .
Comments are closed for this post.