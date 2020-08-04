Macedonia’s Interior Ministry (MoI) is an important tool in building confidence in the state institutions as part of the country’s bid to join the EU, concluded Interior Minister Agim Nuhiu and French Ambassador Christian Thimonier at a meeting Tuesday.

Friendly relations, trust and implementation of joint projects and cooperation in many areas of mutual interest were reaffirmed at the meeting, MoI said in a press release.

Nuhiu and Thimonier also discussed the early parliamentary elections and the activities and preventative measures taken by the Ministry in line with its powers to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic, stated the press release.