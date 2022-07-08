The decision of the Court of Appeal reveals that the prosecutor’s office can expand the investigation of ex-secretary general in the government Muhamed Zekiri, who remains under house arrest for another thirty days, reported Thelma.

This is hinted at in the part of the decision that cites the explanation of the prosecutor’s office for organized crime, which requested the extension of detention due to the risk of escape and influence on the investigation.

In the proposal, it is stated that in the current phase of the investigative procedure, the prosecutor’s office has taken other investigative actions, and during the procurement of evidence, written documentation was found indicating that the suspect M. Z. committed another criminal act Abuse of office and authority, for a similar criminal-legal event, which is why it will be necessary to expand the investigation to that criminal-legal event, as well as it will be necessary for the suspect to be summoned for the purpose of questioning him for the new circumstances, states the decision of the Court of Appeal citing the request.