Hours before she was announced as the next Labour and Welfare Minister, it was revealed that SDSM official Jagoda Sahpaska has secured several public sector jobs for her close relatives.
VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski said that Sahpaska had her husband hired in the public forestry company in Berovo, and that it is now learnt she also had his sister employed in the Berovo town hall.
Her husband is hired on a temporary contract, likely planning to have him hired on a permanent contract after the elections, Arsovski said.
