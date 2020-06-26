No sooner did the police release former healthcare fund director Den Doncev from questioning, two new audio leaks involving him were released. Doncev, a close associate of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was interrogated today over allegations that he was extorting money the Diamed dialysis provider, using his leverage as head of the FZOM healthcare fund and his ties with his childhood friend Zaev.

Doncev was released after the questioning as prosecutors determine their next steps. The news that he is being interrogated spread quickly through the country. and comes a day after racketeer Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 also testified about Zaev’s links to the Racket scandal.

The Interior Ministry said that it is delivering the findings to the prosecutor’s office. Shortly after his interrogation an anonymous Youtube user posted two short audio files. In them, Doncev is heard discussing an unnamed company and how he is fighting Filip Medarski, Zaev’s personal lawyer, over what to do with the company. Doncev clearly favors pressuring the company, while Medarski was hired to protect it, he says.

I asked Zoki (Zaev), Zoki approved it, and we sent the police on them. But then Medarski came, one thing led to another, and there we are. They hired Medarski to work on their behalf before Zaev. Now Medarski is on the one side and I’m on the other, Doncev is heard saying.

He goes on to allege that the company that is being protected by Medarski has moved money outside of Macedonia. The Diamed company accused Doncev and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of initiating an investigation against it with the goal of stopping its sale to the Swedish Diaverum company. All the while, the Diamed owners said, Doncev and Filipce asked for money to approve the regular payments to their company for the dialysis services it provided, and then demanded a cut of the price paid by Diaverum.