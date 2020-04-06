The coronavirus linked curfew will be made significantly stricter starting Wednesday. Citizens will be allowed out only between 5h and 16h. Elderly citizens, those above 67, will be allowed into the streets only between 10h and 12h, while those under 18 years of age will be let out between 13h and 15h. During the weekends, the curfew will be non-stop, starting on Fridays at 16h and lasting until the next Monday at 5h.

This was announced by the Government today, which prepared a decree that will be put into effect on Wednesday. Additionally, citizens are banned from gathering in groups greater than two – not counting families with children under 14.

Farmers will be exempt from this order and can go about their business. Also exempt will be police and military personnel, healthcare providers, and supermarket and restaurant delivery people.