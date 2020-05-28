A board reading “Arben Bajrami” was recently installed in Dolno Orizari – Skopje. According to the Albanian language news portal “Ina Online”, the board was installed at the initiative of the citizens.

Tonight was the inauguration of the neighborhood “Arben Bajrami”, the name of the national hero who was insidiously killed by the Macedonian police in the war in 2001, the news portal writes.

It added that the citizens with their own money made the board in the neighborhood where he grew up.

The board has been there for several days, and so far there has been no reaction from the City of Skopje and the authorities.